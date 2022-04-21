Election Commissioner: Poll Workers Needed
Lincoln, NE (April 21, 2022) Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively today said he is still looking for a few good citizens to serve as election board workers on Election Day.
Every two years Shively’s office needs over 1,000 Election Day board workers for over 190 precincts in Lancaster County. Board workers must be a Lancaster County registered voter and able to work on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. until shortly after the polls close at 8:00 p.m. Physical requirements include good eye sight, good hearing and the ability to sit for an extended period of time.
Shively’s office has appointed permanent Election Day board workers for the 2022-2023 election cycle earlier this year. His office currently needs interested people who could serve as a substitute to replace an appointed board worker if for some reason someone is unable to serve on Election Day. Workers are especially needed in areas of Lancaster County outside the City of Lincoln.
Shively indicated that Election Day board workers enjoy the same civil leave protection as those who serve on jury duty. “Employers must allow an employee the time off to serve as a poll worker without threat of or loss of personal or holiday pay, sick leave, overtime pay, or any other form of penalty for absence when serving as an election poll worker,” Shively said.
The Election Commission Office will provide board worker training classes prior to each state-wide election. Board workers receive minimum wage for the thirteen-plus hours they work on Election Day plus a stipend for attending a training session.
Anyone interested in serving as an Election Day board worker should contact the Lancaster County Election Commission at 402 441-7311 or stop by the Election Commission Office at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, NE 68503.