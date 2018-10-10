Election Commissioner Announces Voter Registration Sites

LINCOLN — The Lancaster County Election Commissioner will conduct voter registration at several sites on Saturday, October 13th. Any Nebraska resident who will be 18 on or before November 6, 2018, has moved, changed his or her name, or would like to change their political party affiliation, may register to vote at the following times and locations:

Saturday, October 13th

Hy-Vee

40thStreet and Old Cheney Road

Lincoln

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, October 13th

Hy-Vee

84th and Holdrege Streets

Lincoln

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, October 13th

Hy-Vee

50th and O Streets

Lincoln

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, October 13th

Hy-Vee

5020 North 27th Streets

Lincoln

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 13th

Hy-Vee

70th and Pioneers Blvd

Lincoln

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

In addition, voter registration is available online if a voter has a Nebraska Driver’s License or State Identification card. Online voter registration must be completed no later than Friday, October 19, 2018, in order to be effective for the November 6th General Election. Voter registration is available online at the following link: https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/

Individuals may also register to vote through the mail. Mail-in registration forms are available at most post offices, banks, and libraries. A voter registration form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s web site which may be downloaded, printed and mailed to the Election Commissioner’s office. The web site address is: lancaster.ne.gov/election. Mail-in voter registration applications must be post marked no later than Friday, October 19, 2018, in order to be effective for the November 6th General Election.

Citizens may also register to vote at the Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 North 46th Street, through Friday, October 26, 2018. The office is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. through Thursday, October 25th and will be open from 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 26th. Individuals who have questions regarding voter registration should contact the Election Commissioner’s Office at (402) 441-7311.

The post Election Commissioner Announces Voter Registration Sites appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.