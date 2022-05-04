Election Commissioner Announces Office Hours For In-Person Early Voting
(KFOR NEWS May 4, 2022) Lincoln — Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced today that the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office is open for in-person Early Voting in advance of the May 10th Primary Election.
The Election Office, located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, will be open during the following times from Tuesday, May 3rd through Monday, May 9th:
Tuesday, May 3rd – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4th – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 5th – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 6th – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7th – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Monday, May 9th – 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Anyone having any questions may call the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.
