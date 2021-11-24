Elderly Lincoln Resident Scammed Out of Thousands of Dollars
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 24)–Another reminder that scams happen all the time, coming in different forms and trying to victimize people of all ages.
Someone posing as an employee from Wells Fargo Bank called a 91-year-old Lincoln resident between Nov. 16 and 19 and convinced that person to withdraw money and buy gift cards at a Hy-Vee. From there, the victim was told to give the gift card codes. The end result was $17,000 being stolen by the scammer.
Lincoln Police remind you if you are contacted by someone to buy any form of gift card to hang up and contact that business or organization to confirm the request.
No arrests have been made in this latest scam case.