Eggo coffee?

Eggo waffles have teamed up with Two Rivers Coffee Company to make the newest coffee be all, end all…the Eggo flavored coffee.

I could go for a large stack of Egoo Waffles with a ton of butter and syrup. I could enjoy a big cup of coffee to go with it. I do not need to have both at the same time. The coffee company has released a total of 5 flavors.

If this is your jam, get on it. I love super dark, bitter coffee that looks like motor oil personally. I also like Eggo waffles. I just can’t see drinking a stack of waffles. That’s just my opinion. Next time you’re at the grocery store, look for product.

