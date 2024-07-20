104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Effort Underway from NDP to Block Kennedy from Nebraska Ballot

July 20, 2024 7:17AM CDT
Share
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks to a gathering inside the Royal Grove in Lincoln on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(Nebraska Examiner July 20)–There’s a push from the Nebraska Democratic Party to block nonpartisan presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Junior from appearing on Nebraska’s November general election ballot.

The Nebraska Examiner reports the party  this week filed an objection, saying the RFK ticket “does not satisfy the statutory requirements to form a nonpartisan ticket.”  The party cites two reasons for its challenge: that Kennedy had been a registered Democrat as of March 1 and that the “overall strategy” of the campaign has been to seek ballot access “through whichever method they perceive to be the easiest.”

Kennedy submitted more than 5,000 signatures to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office as part of the petition process last month.

Blaze Events