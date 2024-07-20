Effort Underway from NDP to Block Kennedy from Nebraska Ballot

LINCOLN–(Nebraska Examiner July 20)–There’s a push from the Nebraska Democratic Party to block nonpartisan presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Junior from appearing on Nebraska’s November general election ballot.

The Nebraska Examiner reports the party this week filed an objection, saying the RFK ticket “does not satisfy the statutory requirements to form a nonpartisan ticket.” The party cites two reasons for its challenge: that Kennedy had been a registered Democrat as of March 1 and that the “overall strategy” of the campaign has been to seek ballot access “through whichever method they perceive to be the easiest.”

Kennedy submitted more than 5,000 signatures to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office as part of the petition process last month.