Eddie cooler? YOU need one

Isolated of igloo cooler illustration

You need a new cooler. No really, you need a new cooler. Even if you have 12 of them in your closet. Get ready for the Igloo Iron Maiden KoolTunes Playmate cooler with built-in Bluetooth speakers.

An igloo exec said, “Metal fans can’t get enough of our Iron Maiden Playmates, and now we’re going to blow their minds with the first Iron Maiden KoolTunes. This is their chance to blast the Beast while enjoying frosty beverages, the perfect tailgate mate for the Legacy of the Beast World Tour ’22 and beyond.”

The Iron Maiden KoolTunes Playmate cooler features a wireless twin speaker stereo with up to ten hours of audio playtime on a single charge and 14-quart capacity that can fit up to 26 standard 12-ounce cans.

Apparently this super cool cooler is currently sold out. Click the link for more info and cross your fingers that they decided to make another run.

Get more details at Igloocoolers.com.