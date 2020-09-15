Ecstasy, Marijuana, Handgun Found During I-80 Traffic Stop
(KFOR NEWS September 15, 2020) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 2 people Sunday evening after locating multiple controlled substances and a firearm during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sutherland.
Troopers spotted an eastbound Kia Optima traveling at 101 miles per hour on I-80. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 970 pills of suspected ecstasy, four pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun.
The driver, 22 year old, Jabreel Castleberry, of Kentwood, Michigan, and passenger, 19 year old, Nyesha Gill Johnson of Wyoming, Michigan, were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Castleberry was additionally cited for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
READ MORE: More Technical Difficulties Reporting COVID Cases