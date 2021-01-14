Salad
It’s not easy to eat healthy. Whether you’re trying to grab something for lunch, or the end of the day, what’s available at the drive thru? Here are some healthy hacks nutritionist use.
- Starbucks: get the protein box
- Taco Bell: the vegetarian power bowl with no sour cream
- Panera: Greek salad. Order a double of chicken and ask for a sprouted grain roll.
- When ordering pizza, blot the oil off.
- When ordering a salad, get the dressing on the side.
- Order bean bowls over salad instead of rice.