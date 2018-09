Police had no problem finding a teen who allegedly broke into Dawes Middle School Tuesday night. As the teen was running away from the maintenance worker who discovered him inside the school, the young man dropped his high school ID badge. All police had to do was wait for him to return home. The teen has been referred to the County Attorney’s Office.

The post Easy ID of Dawes Middle School Burglar appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.