Eastridge Elementary Raises Money By Recycling Christmas Lights

(KFOR NEWS December 24, 2019) Got an old set of Christmas lights that don’t work ??? Take them to Eastridge Elementary.
For the 7th year, the Eastridge PTO has its “Green Holidays Recycle Holiday Lights Drive.” Scrap Central in Omaha recycles them and Eastridge Elementary gets the money.
This year, coding robots will be bought for the science department. 52,000 pounds of lights have been recycled over the last seven years, raising over $19,000 for the school.
