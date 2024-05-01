East, Southwest Host Class ‘A’ District Baseball Tournaments

The Lincoln East baseball team hoists the Class A state baseball championship trophy after winning 3-2 in 10 innings Friday night, May 19, 2023 over defending state champion Millard West at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha. (File photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 1)–District Pairings for Class A teams in high school baseball were released by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Wednesday.

Defending state champ Lincoln East will host the A-1 district and get an opening round by and will play 11am Saturday against Friday’s winner between Omaha South and Omaha North. Omaha Westside plays Kearney at 1:30pm Saturday in the other semifinal, with the district championship at 4pm Saturday. The semifinals and championship of the A-1 tournament are at Den Hartog Field.

Lincoln Southwest will host the A-6 tournament and play at 11am Saturday over at Sherman Field against the Friday winner between Pius X and Omaha Northwest. The other half of the bracket has Grand Island as the No. 2 seed and plays the Friday winner between Bellevue East and Omaha Buena Vista at 1:30 Saturday, with the district championship Saturday at 4 over at Sherman.

District tournament winners advance to the NSAA State Baseball Tournament that runs May 10 through May 17 in Omaha.

Full brackets are up and available by clicking this link: NSAA District Baseball Pairings.