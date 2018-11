Lincoln Fire and Rescue says Thursday’s house fire near 84th and “O” is being investigated as an arson.

LFR public information officer Nancy Crist told reporters Friday damage estimates are around $185,000. No other details were released, since the investigation is ongoing.

The fire was reported around 9am Thursday at 7810 North Hazelwood Drive. Fire crews arriving at the scene saw heavy smoke and some flames. Some cats were rescued by LFR, but no one was home at the time of the fire.