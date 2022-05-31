Early Voting Underway In Special First District Congressional Election
Lincoln, NE (May 31, 2022) – Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced today that early voting for the June 28, 2022, Special Congressional Election started today. The election has only one race on its special ballot: State Senators Patty Pansing Brooks and Mike Flood are facing each other to determine which one will fill out the remainder of the term in the State’s First District Seat in Congress. The seat became vacant when Congressman Jeff Fortenberry was convicted of a felony earlier this year.
Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, and Flood, a Republican, will also face each other in the November General Election. That race will determine who will fill the seat for the full term beginning in January of 2023.
Shively reminded voters that state law permits any registered voter to cast an early/absentee ballot. However, voters must request that ballot in writing.
An early/absentee ballot request form is on the Election Commissioner’s web site at: www.lancaster.ne.gov/election. Shively reminded voters interested in requesting an early/absentee ballot through the mail that those applications must be received in his office no later than 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Another option for voters is to cast an early/absentee ballot in person at the Election Office. Voters who want to vote an early/absentee ballot in person may come directly to the Election Commissioner’s Office which is located at 601 North 46th Street and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Anyone having questions regarding early/absentee voting should contact the election office at (402) 441-7311.