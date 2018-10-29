Early Voting Hours at Election Commissioner’s Office

Lincoln — Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced today that the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for Early Voting in advance of the November 6th General Election.

The Election Office, which is located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, will be open during the following times from Monday, October 29th through Monday, November 5th:

Monday, October 29th – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 30th – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 31th – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 1st – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Friday, November 2nd – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 3rd – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Monday, November 5th – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Anyone having any questions may call the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.