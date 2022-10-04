Early Voting Ballots Going Out This Week

Lincoln, NE (October 10, 2022) – Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced today that his office has started to mail early vote ballots for the November 8th General Election. Voters who have requested that their ballot be mailed to them should start to receive their ballots by the end of this week. Shively reminded voters that state law permits any registered voter to vote an early ballot. However, voters must request that ballot in writing.

An early ballot request form is on the Election Commissioner’s web site at: https://is.gd/BYkQFr . Shively reminded voters interested in requesting an early ballot through the mail that those applications must be received in his office no later than 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Another option for voters is to cast an early ballot in person at the Election Office beginning on Tuesday, October 11th. Voters who want to vote an early ballot in person may come directly to the Election Commissioner’s Office which is located at 601 North 46th Street and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone having questions regarding early voting should contact the election office at (402) 441-7311.