Early Voting Ballots For May 2 City General Election Have Been Mailed Out

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 17)–Over 35,000 early voting ballots for the May 2nd Lincoln City General election have been mailed out by the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office.

Voters who requested an early vote ballot through April 14 should receive them by this Friday, April 21. Those early voting ballots should be returned to the Election Commissioner’s Office through a self-addressed envelope with their their ballot by mail or drop them off in the drop box on the north side of the office at 601 North 46th Street.

Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen says voters should not wait until the last minute to turn in their ballot. By law, ballots must be received by 8pm on May 2nd. Wiltgen said 670 ballots were received by mail in the days that followed the April 4 primary election. Those ballots were received to late and not counted.

State law permits any registered voter to cast an early ballot. However, voters must request that ballot in writing. An early vote request form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s website at: www.lancaster.ne.gov/election. Vote by mail applications for the May 2nd primary must be received by the Election Commissioner’s Office by 6:00 PM on Friday, April 21st.

Wiltgen also says Lincoln voters may cast an early ballot in person for the May General at the Election Office from April 17 through May 1. The office will be open this week Monday through Thursday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM and from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Friday.

Anyone having questions regarding early voting should contact the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.