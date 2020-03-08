Early Sunday Morning Stabbing Leaves One Dead In Central Lincoln
On March 8, 2020 shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers of the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were sent to a residence in the 2200 block of Orchard Street on a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival officers located a male suffering from stab injuries inside of the residence. Although medical intervention was quickly initiated the male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Lincoln Police Department investigators are interviewing those who were with the victim at the time of the incident. Crime Scene Investigators will be at the scene throughout the day collecting physical evidence. Release of further details at this time may jeopardize the on-going investigation. Efforts to notify the next of kin are continuing. The thoughts of the Lincoln Police Department are with the family of the victim of this tragedy, and we ask for their privacy to be respected as they grieve his death.
Further information will be released at the regular press briefing on March 9, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. We need the public’s assistance. If anyone has knowledge about this incident which may assist with the apprehension of the persons responsible please call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000 or Crimestoppers at (402) 475-3600.
