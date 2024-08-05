Early Morning Police Chase Ends in Southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 5)-A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, a citizen called to report a white Jeep driving recklessly with no lights around 40th and A streets. An officer saw the Jeep near 66th and Vine and attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled.

The Jeep was observed by an officer at 70th and Nebraska Parkway where a tire deflation device was utilized. With at least one tire effected, the Jeep continued eastbound on Nebraska Parkway where the driver was not able to navigate turning onto 87th Street.

The Jeep drove into the ditch and the driver ran from the vehicle. After a short foot chase, the driver struggled with officers before being taken into custody.

28-year-old Agustin Guzman was lodged in jail for flee to avoid arrest and assault on a police officer. He was also issued citations for Driving Under the Influence of Narcotics and several other misdemeanor violations.