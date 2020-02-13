Early Morning Fire Damages North Lincoln Restaurant
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 13)–A fire inside a north Lincoln restaurant early Thursday morning, leaves behind enough damage to close it down for now.
It happened at the Golden Corral near 27th and Old Dairy Road just before 5am Thursday, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. The call was initially about a fire alarm sounding, but when LFR crews showed up, there were flames and smoke inside the restaurant.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 10 minutes, according to a news release from LFR. The building’s sprinkler system kept the fire contained to a buffet warming unit, where the fire originated. Damage estimates are around $50,000.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has shut down Golden Corral until further notice, as a result of the fire.