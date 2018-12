A north Lincoln electronics store was burglarized overnight and police are looking for who they describe as a middle-aged white male, who took off with a laptop and several other items.

This happened around 2:30am Tuesday at the Aaron’s off of 27th and Fairfield.

Captain Jake Dilsaver told KFOR News door was found open and officers found that whoever got inside did so through some drywall.

Dilsaver says they’re waiting for inventory to be done to see how much merchandise is missing.