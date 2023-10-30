Dryer Fire Monday Morning at Southeast Lincoln Apartment

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 30)–No one was hurt when a clothes dryer caught on fire Monday morning at a southeast Lincoln apartment.

LFR crews were called to the area west of 56th and Shady Creek Court, where three people in the apartment managed to escape without injuries. About $10,000 to $15,000 worth of damage was left behind inside an apartment. It took about 15 to 20 minutes to get the fire under control and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

The three people living in the apartment are getting help from Red Cross in relocation.