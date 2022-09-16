104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Dry Grass Catches on Fire, Burns Storage Building South of Lincoln

September 16, 2022 1:22PM CDT
ROCA–(KFOR Sept. 16)–A fire Thursday afternoon on some property near Roca, where dry grass caught on fire and destroyed a storage building.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says it happened in the 4900 block of Bennet Road, where the owner reported that embers from a burn barrel caught the grass on fire and spread to a metal storage building.  A camper, 2 ATVs, hand tools, jet ski and mower were inside that building and the loss is around $70,000.

Wagner says the owner said he last burned trash Wednesday night and thinks the high winds picked up embers out of the burn barrel. No one was hurt.

