Dry Conditions Main Factor For Fire Danger in Eastern Nebraska on Monday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 26)–A red flag warning is in effect starting at 10am Monday until 6pm Monday across the area, including Lincoln and Lancaster County.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dirk Petersen tells KFOR News the lack of moisture in the air is the main contributing factor to the fire danger.

“High temperatures are going be in the mid to upper 70s, while the dewpoints are in the 20s and that will equal with relative humidity values being less than 20%,” Petersen said. Throw in the gusty winds and that elevates the fire danger for the area.

A cold front is expected to move through Tuesday that will bring a brief cold snap by Wednesday, but temperatures rebound by the weekend.