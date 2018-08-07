Drugs, Stolen Gun Found in Lincoln Man’s Home after Traffic Stop

Over 18 grams of meth and a stolen 9 mm gun were discovered during a traffic stop Monday afternoon near 23rd and T Streets, but that was just the beginning for Lincoln Police.

The driver, 42-year-old Donald Cox admitted to having a meth pipe on him during the stop. Officers located over 18 grams of methamphetamine, $5500 in cash, a loaded revolver, scales and pipes in Cox’s car.

Lincoln Police say an additional 221 grams of meth, 126 grams of cocaine, 791 grams of marijuana, and varied prescriptions pills were found at Cox’s home along with four additional firearms and $14,000 in cash. Cox was arrested for multiple offenses including possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

