Drugs, Paraphernalia and Guns Found Inside NE Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 2)–Lincoln Police arrested a 47-year-old man on drug and weapons related charges, after finding marijuana, meth, pills and several guns at a northeast Lincoln home early Sunday morning.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says they were called to a home in the 3400 block of North 48th Street, about an abandoned 911 call. Once they got there, officers talked to a woman and a man who lived there. Investigators found drug paraphernalia out in the open and smelled marijuana. After getting a search warrant, officers searched the home and found several boxes of smoking pipes, baggies and scales, over $4,500 cash and more than $5,600 in counterfeit money.
Marijuana, some unknown white substance, some substance that pre-tested positive for methamphetamine and several pills, along with 12 guns were found and seized by police.
Officers arrested the man living there, 47-year-old Jose DeLira on several felony charges, including possession of controlled substance, manufacture with intent to deliver controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of illegal firearm (short shotgun), and possession of money while violating controlled substance statute.