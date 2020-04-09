Drugs, Paraphernalia and Fake License Plates Lead To Arrests At North Lincoln Hotel
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 9)–Lincoln Police and the Narcotics Task Force were looking for a reported stolen car on Wednesday night, when they stumbled upon that vehicle and found drugs and paraphernalia at a north Lincoln hotel.
Police say the 2008 Pontiac G6 was found in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn at 3939 North 26th Street, when 40-year-old William Schippert of Lincoln pulled up. Investigators realized Schippert’s license had been revoked and the plates on the car were fake and the vehicle wasn’t stolen.
Investigators observed that Schippert was communicating people another vehicle. When officers attempted to contact Schippert, two males from the other vehicle, as well as Schippert and another female fled from officers into the hotel. Schippert was taken into custody by investigators inside the hotel. Investigators located 10.7g of methamphetamine, numerous self-sealing bags, a digital scale, and a pipe on his person. One of the other males that fled was found hiding in a vending machine area. Kristian Hespen, 40 years old, was taken into custody. Investigators located 12.2 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of unknown powder, and a baggie containing 14 hydrocodone pills, 13 oxycodone pills, 10 Alprazolam pills, and 4 Morphine pills (all of which are controlled substances) near him.
Police also found over $400 cash and a digital scale with residue on it.
Schippert was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver. Hespen was arrested for four counts of possession of a controlled substance, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, and Possession Money while violating a Drug Law. Other parties involved were not arrested at this time.