Drugs, Guns Found In Lincoln Home With Child Inside
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 1)–A drug bust at a northwest Lincoln home around 1:30am Thursday, as members of the Narcotics Task Force and LPD SWAT team served a search warrant in the 200 block of Garber Avenue.
The SWAT team was able to communicate and call out all the occupants, two adults and their 11 year old child, prior to making entry. Lincoln Police say investigators found 1.4 grams of crack cocaine, 21.4 grams marijuana, drug paraphernalia and two 9mm handguns.
Officer Erin Spilker says 38-year-old Jamaal Williams was arrested for two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, and child abuse. Jazmes Lott, 34 year old female, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and child abuse.
Their child was left in the care of a family member.