Drugs, Explosives Found In NW Lincoln Traffic Stop Early Wednesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 25)–Homemade explosives had to be removed from a vehicle pulled over for having no license plates early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop in northwest Lincoln.

LPD Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the traffic stop was made at NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway and during the stop, probable cause was developed to search the vehicle, where officers found some controlled substances were found.

“Also during the search, several suspicious packages were located inside,” according to Hubka.

Those packages turned out to have those homemade explosives. Hubka says officers got out of the way, set up a perimeter and Lincoln Fire and Rescue’s bomb technician was called in to safely dispose of those explosives.

One person has been arrested for the drugs found in the vehicle. He’s been identified as 23-year-old Dominick Fossberg of Lincoln. A second person was being interviewed related to the explosives as of 5am Wednesday.

No one living or working in that area had to be evacuated and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to Capt. Hubka.