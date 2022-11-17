Drugs and Weapons Warrant Served Wednesday Leads to Two Arrests

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Wednesday night made two arrests, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says task force members contacted 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle parked in front of a home near 13th and Washington, where offices were serving a warrant as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Kocian says Walkingbull was found to have a loaded, .45 caliber handgun in his pocket, 2 fentanyl pills and 6.9gm of methamphetamine. Gonzales was found to have $240 in US currency. Inside the vehicle officers located 700.6gm (1.5 lbs.) of methamphetamine. Inside the residence officers located a .223 caliber rifle with a bump-stock, numerous .223, .45 and 9mm rounds, 59.6gm of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a ballistic vest and a money counter.

Gonzales was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm with a felony 1B/1C drug violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of money during a drug violation.

Walkingbull was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a hazardous Drug, possession of a firearm with a felony 2 drug violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited personp and possession of a controlled substance.