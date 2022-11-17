104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Drugs and Weapons Warrant Served Wednesday Leads to Two Arrests

November 17, 2022 12:44PM CST
Share
Drugs and Weapons Warrant Served Wednesday Leads to Two Arrests

Victor Gonzales (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Robert Walkingbull (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Wednesday night made two arrests, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says task force members contacted 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle parked in front of a home near 13th and Washington, where offices were serving a warrant as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Kocian says Walkingbull was found to have a loaded, .45 caliber handgun in his pocket, 2 fentanyl pills and 6.9gm of methamphetamine.  Gonzales was found to have $240 in US currency.  Inside the vehicle officers located 700.6gm (1.5 lbs.) of methamphetamine.  Inside the residence officers located a .223 caliber rifle with a bump-stock, numerous .223, .45 and 9mm rounds, 59.6gm of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a ballistic vest and a money counter. 

Gonzales was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm with a felony 1B/1C drug violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of money during a drug violation.

Walkingbull was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a hazardous Drug, possession of a firearm with a felony 2 drug violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited personp and possession of a controlled substance.

Blaze Events