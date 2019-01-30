Drug Task Force Raids Lincoln Home, Finds Pot And Other Drugs

Madalynn Hall (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

A couple is in jail, after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a warrant Tuesday evening at their northeast Lincoln home.

Lincoln Police on Wednesday morning told reporters that investigators served the warrant at a home near 60th and Knox, where they found 654 grams of marijuana, 22 grams of THC concentrate, prescription pills, suspected cocaine residue and more than $300 cash, along with drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested 21-year-olds Trenton Hubbard and Madalynn Hall.  Both were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating state statute 28-416 and child abuse.

Two children, ages 2 and 6, were in the home at the time and turned over to family members.

