Drug Task Force Arrests Lincoln Man Following Undercover Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 9)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Thursday tracked down and arrested a man suspected of selling drugs to an undercover officer, following a drug investigation the past few months.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker on Friday said 38-year-old Anthony Jackson was arrested Thursday near 32nd and “Y” Streets, as a result of the narcotics investigation. Spilker said Jackson had sold methamphetamine to an undercover investigator over several months. Jackson allegedly sold close to 179 grams of meth, which was purchased with just over $3,300 of Drug Task Force money.
Jackson was seen by investigators carrying a black draw string bag, before getting into a gray car with a woman. That’s when he was contacted and taken into custody.
While searching Jackson, Spilker said officers found close to $3,200 in cash and inside the draw string bag, investigators found 27.7 grams of methamphetamine, 30.5 grams of marijuana, 29 MDMA pills, 4 OxyContin pills, a scale and several self-sealing bags.
Jackson was arrested and is facing possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine charges, possession of money while violating a drug law and possession of a controlled substance. LPD said regarding the prior investigation, Jackson was arrested for six counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
The 32-year-old woman who got into the car with Jackson was also arrested for an outstanding traffic warrant.