The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says staff turnover dropped significantly in 2018.

State Corrections Director Scott Frakes says agency-wide, turnover fell to less than 24% last year and protective services turnover was 31%, reflecting a 14% reduction for agency turnover and a 9% reduction for protective services positions.

Frakes credits pay increases, raises, referral and commuting bonuses, as well as bonuses to employees completing professional development training.