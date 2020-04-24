Driver Suspected To Have Been Under The Influence In Deadly February Crash
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 24)–The driver involved in a deadly mid-February crash in southeastern Lancaster County is now in jail, after an investigation revealed he was under the influence of drugs.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday to KFOR News that 34-year-old Jeffrey Woutzke of Auburn was arrested Thursday by the Metro Fugitive Task Force on a warrant. That led to a search of the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Woutzke at the time of the crash and just over three-and-a-half grams of a controlled substance was recovered.
Woutzke’s SUV was southbound on Highway 43 at Pella Road, when it collided with a northbound car driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rodgers of Lincoln back on Feb. 15. Woutzke’s vehicle was in the northbound lane right before the crash.
Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene, while Woutzke was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Bryan Health West Campus.