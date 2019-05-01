Driver Points Gun At Other Driver’s Face

(KFOR NEWS May 1st) Tuesday evening around 6:35 PM, a 49-year-old Lincoln man reported he was driving in the area of South 4th and A Streets when he was approached by another motorist. The other driver, described as a 20-year-old black male, driving a white SUV similar to a Chevy Trailblazer, pulled alongside the victim. The other driver motioned for the victim to roll down his window and then pointed a handgun at the victim’s face. The victim was unsure if the handgun was real, but the suspect pulled the trigger 3-4 times, which resulted in a flash and loud noise but no projectile being shot at the victim. No verbal threats were made and no injuries were reported.

