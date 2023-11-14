Driver Injured After Crashing into North Lincoln Creek on Tuesday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 14)–A man has been hospitalized, after he apparently spent six hours inside his car that crashed into a north Lincoln creek while trying to avoid hitting a deer early Tuesday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman told KFOR News at the scene near 29th and Cornhusker crews were called just before 8am about a vehicle on its top in the water under a bridge.

“It was called into dispatch and LPD by some of the local businesses, who heard someone yelling for help,” Lierman said.

Lierman said investigators were told the driver tried to avoid hitting a deer, hit a guardrail and rolled down an embankment into the creek. The man was removed from the SUV and transported to the hospital for his injuries. He was listed in serious condition.

The crash investigation is ongoing.