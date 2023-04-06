Driver In Wednesday Morning Crash At Southwest HS Parking Lot Arrested

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 6)–New information about Wednesday morning’s crash in the parking lot entrance to Southwest High School.

Lincoln Police say the truck involved in the crash was stolen and the driver, 43-year-old Eleazar Oceguera, was also in possession of meth. He fled the scene and was later found near the school. The truck ran through the intersection at 14th and Pine Lake Road westbound and hit a concrete sign.

The truck was reported stolen March 30 near Goodhue Boulevard and “E” Street. Oceguera was taken to the hospital to get checked out before being arrested for theft by receiving stolen property, leaving the scene of an injury accident and possession of a controlled substance among other offenses.