Driver In Crash at North Lincoln Pharmacy Arrested

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 27)–A 19-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, accused of DUI involving a Sept. 19 crash at 27th and Vine Street.

Justin Enfield was arrested for two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury and fleeing to avoid arrest. It was just after midnight on Sept. 19 when an officer tried to pull over the vehicle Enfield was driving that was seen speeding near 27th and Nebraska Parkway. The truck fled an attempted traffic stop but no chase was given, according to Lincoln Police. Once at 27th and Vine, police say the northbound truck ran a red light and crashed into a car that had the green light heading eastbound.

The truck ran into the front of the Kohll’s Pharmacy on the northeast corner of the intersection that left behind damage to the front of the building. Enfield and two others were ejected from the truck and were taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition. All are expected to survive.

A 20-year-old woman driving the car was treated for serious injuries.