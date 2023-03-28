Driver Identified in the Targeted Deaths of Two Men

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 28)–A woman accused of purposely killing two men by running them over Monday afternoon at a south Lincoln apartment complex has now been identified as 27-year-old Taylor Bradley of Lincoln.

That’s according to the Lancaster County Department of Corrections website, after she was booked on Monday.

Bradley is in jail on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two men in their 40s at the Lodge Apartment complex near 48th and Nebraska Parkway. Bradley had lived in the complex.

The motive behind the homicides remains under investigation.