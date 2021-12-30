Driver Critical After Rollover Crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (December 30, 2021) (KOLN) – Lincoln Police said a driver is in critical condition after a rollover crash on 10th Street on Thursday. LPD said the crash took place on 10th Street, near the I-180 on ramp around 11:40 a.m. The SUV, which was traveling northbound, reportedly hit a curb, rolled, and crashed into a tree. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.
