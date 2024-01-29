Driver Arrested After Fleeing Car/Train Collision Early Sunday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 29)–The driver of a car that collided with a train early Sunday morning in southwest Lincoln is behind bars, after fleeing the scene.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says the crash happened in the area of 1st and South Street, at a crossing along Park Boulevard, where the westbound car collided with a northbound train. The driver, 19-year-old Dylan Aznoe of Lincoln fled the scene and two passengers left behind suffered minor injuries.

Aznoe was tracked down at his home early Monday morning and taken to jail. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident and careless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.