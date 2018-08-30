Hail Varsity Radio host Chris Schmidt will broadcast his Hail Varsity Radio Husker Talk Special live from the Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln from 4-6 pm the Friday before each Husker home football game this fall. The banner above greets fans and guests who can take a right turn to observe the broadcast. Each will feature numerous guests and extended discussion about the Husker Football Team’s first season under newly hired Head Coach Scott Frost.

The post Drive Time Husker Talk appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.