Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Traffic Enforcement Project Results
(KFOR NEWS September 8, 2021) Between August 20th and September 6th, the Lincoln Police Department participated in the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign.
Results from the project, funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office, included:
Total Citations / Warnings / Arrests – 266
Official Speeding Citations – 1
Speeding Warnings – 4
Traffic Signal – 4
Traffic Signal Warnings – 6
Stop Sign Citation – 1
Seatbelt Citations – 2
Seatbelt Warnings – 4
No Insurance – 1
No Insurance Warnings – 3
No Valid Registration – 25
No Valid Registration Warnings – 18
Other Traffic Violation Citations – 24
Other Traffic Violation Warnings – 107
Reckless Driving Citations – 2
Suspended Drivers – 2
Narcotics Arrests – 7
Criminal Violations – 21
Warrant Arrests – 5
DWI Citations – 18
.02 Citation – 1
Refuse Chemical Test – 2
Open Container in Vehicle – 2
Minor in Possession Citations – 6
