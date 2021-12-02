Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Enforcement Project
(KFOR NEWS December 2, 2021) The Lincoln Police Department will join in a nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Law Enforcement effort beginning Friday, December 17th through Saturday, January 1st. Officers will be focusing on impaired driving.
In 2020 the Lincoln Police Department investigated 7,087 accidents, of which 205 drivers were cited for DWI.
There are three simple steps citizens can take to stay safe this holiday season:
1) Plan ahead. If you will be drinking, do not plan on driving. Designate a sober driver for the evening or arrange for alternative transportation in advance.
2) If you are impaired, do not drive and find another way home. Use a taxi, shared ride service or call a friend or family member.
3) Be responsible. If someone you know has been drinking, do not let them get behind the wheel.
If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement. Your actions could save your life or someone else’s.
The NDOT-HSO is providing funding for overtime for increased enforcement during this campaign. The grant-funded enforcement will be conducted on several weekend nights during that time
period.
