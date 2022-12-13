104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

“DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER” ENFORCEMENT PROJECT PLANNED

December 13, 2022 12:42PM CST
Lincoln, NE (December 13, 2022)  The Lincoln Police Department will join in the nationwide ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ traffic  enforcement campaign Friday, December 16, 2022, through Sunday January 1, 2023. Officers will be  conducting extra traffic enforcement throughout the month of December with specific emphasis on  impaired driving. Funding for the increased enforcement throughout the campaign was provided by the  NDOT-Highway Safety Office. The grant-funded traffic enforcement effort will be conducted on several weekend nights throughout the month of December. 

In 2021 the Lincoln Police Department investigated 7,632 motor vehicle crashes, of which 337 drivers  were cited for DWI.  

There are three simple steps everyone can follow to stay safe this holiday season: 

1) Plan ahead. If you will be drinking, do not plan on driving. Designate a sober driver for the  

evening or arrange for alternative transportation in advance. 

2) If you are impaired, do not drive and find another way home. Use a taxi, shared ride service or  call a friend or family member. 

3) Be responsible. If someone you know has been drinking, do not let them get behind the wheel.  If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement. Your actions could save  

your life or someone else’s. 

