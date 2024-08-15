Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Underway

LINCOLN–(News Release Aug. 14)–The Nebraska State Patrol launched an enforcement campaign to close-out the summer travel season. The campaign will run from August 14 through September 2.

“In the coming weeks, events like the State Fair, Husker Football, and Labor Day Weekend will have many traveling across the state,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We want Nebraska to close out the summer safely.”

Troopers, deputies, and officers from agencies across the state are partnering for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over effort. Troopers will be performing high-visibility patrols across the state, monitoring for impaired driving.

So far in 2024, troopers have made 821 arrests for driving under the influence – a 23 percent increase from this time last year. Additionally, traffic fatalities have increased by 26 percent over last year.

“Every traffic fatality is a tragedy, and we know many of them could be prevented if everyone drives sober,” said Colonel John Bolduc. “We encourage you to do your part in keeping everyone on the road safe by making the choice to drive sober.”

The campaign is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $36,720 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. Any motorist who observes a dangerous driver can report it to the NSP Highway Helpline by calling *55 to reach an NSP dispatcher.