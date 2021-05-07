Drive-By Shooting In South Bottoms Area Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 7)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported drive-by shooting from early Friday morning in the area of 1st and “B” Streets.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said when officers showed up, they contacted a 65-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, who were inside a house and heard several gunshots outside. They found two bullet holes in the wall and another in the couch.
Bonkiewicz says the bullet holes were about two feet from where the man was sitting in the house. The victims are new to the residence and believe the gunshots may have been intended for the prior residents. So far, no suspects.