Drinking Beer And Making Wreaths In A City Park

Normally, you’re not supposed to drink beer in City Parks. This coming Saturday will be an exception.

The Friends of the Pioneers Park Nature Center invite the public to a Hops Herbal Festival, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Nature Center, in the west portion of Pioneers Park. A beer pairing dinner will follow at 6 p.m. All proceeds from the event will support the Nature Center.

The festival will include make-and-take workshops, classes and a tour of the Louise Evans Doole Herb Garden. The walking dinner will feature a stroll through the Prairie Building while enjoying food stations from Doorstep Diner paired with local craft beer from the Happy Raven.

“There is more to hops than beer brewing,” said Andrea Faas, Coordinator at Pioneers Park Nature Center. “We want people to come learn about hops, how to grow them, and other uses. The event includes a hops vine wreath making workshop and a hops tincture workshop where participants will learn about the health benefits of hops.”

Tickets are $12 for the classes, which include hops varietals, folklore and history, beer brewing and fermenting food. Tickets are $25 for the workshops, which include hops tincture making and hops vine wreath making. A garden tour is included with the classes and workshops. The beer pairing dinner is $45 per person and includes a five-course meal that features a beer sample with each course.

The south side of the Nature Center, including the Chet Ager Building and all woodland and wetland trails, will be closed Saturday. The Prairie Building will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and all prairie trails will remain open during regular park hours, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. For tickets or more information about the festival, visit LNKnaturecenter.org.

