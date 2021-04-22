Drink Coffee. Get paid!

http://www.benimage.com/coffeebanner.jpgCoffee Maker
Go ahead, take another coffee break Chameleon Cold-Brew wants to pay you for that. The coffee company has announced its new ‘Ultimate Coffee Break’ contest, which will reward two caffeine lovers with $3,000. A company spokesperson says after such a challenging year, their goal is to “encourage people to step away from their to-do lists for a few more minutes each day to get the boost they need.” Get more info and enter your name and email for a chance to take part in the contest