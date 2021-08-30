      Weather Alert

Dreams do come true

Aug 30, 2021 @ 9:59am

Foo Fighters singer, guitarist, drummer and all around cool AF cat Dave Grohl finally meet his match! During a show at the LA Forum, Dave brought 11 year old drumming sensation Nadi Bushell, on stage to play ‘Everlong.”

A year or so ago Nadi posted a video of herself playing Foo Fighters songs. Not only did she nail the songs, she challenged Dave to a drum off. The two proceeded to do “battle” over a course of several videos. When the Foo came to LA they brought Nadi out for a run thru the song. Have a look at the video.

This proves one thing-IF you can dream it, you CAN achieve it. Never let anyone tell you that you can’t, or won’t be able to achieve your dreams or goals.

 

 

